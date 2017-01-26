Ambitious £500,000 expansion in the works at Brome’s Oaksmere Hotel

The Oaksmere Hotel in Brome aims to cement itself as “a real regional destination”, its owner says, with work on an ambitious £500,000 programme of expansions and renovations well under way.

The hotel, in Rectory Road, closed temporarily at the beginning of the year to carry out a set of major improvements, including the construction of a new kitchen, restaurant and reception area.

The new additions will be opening in stages from the end of February, while the recently-completed 250-seat marquee will fully open in the spring and a launch event for all of the new facilities is set to take place in late May.

Owner Fraser Duffin said they felt now was the right time to conduct the building works, so the new facilities would be ready in time for the busy summer period for business.

Mr Duffin said: “We are building on the success we have had already. It’s also about making the place more efficient. We want to make the place a real regional destination, and get people who wouldn’t normally come here (to Suffolk).

“We have got a lot of regular customers. But we have also had people from America, China and Australia.

“We want to make it accessible to everyone.”

Mr Duffin said one of the key improvements of the new restaurant, which will see the dining area further extended into the gardens, is that it will enable service to be quicker and more efficient, while diners will also be able to see through to the kitchen, so they can watch the chefs prepare their food.

Later in the year, it is expected that further extension proposals, including additional bedrooms, will be submitted for planning approval.

The Oaksmere confirmed that it would be recruiting for various new roles, including jobs for the ‘front of house’, housekeeping, the reception and the restaurant

Anyone interested in applying for one of these positions is asked to email julia@theoaksmere.com

For more information about The Oaksmere Hotel, you can contact them direct on 01379 873940, or alternatively visit their website at www.theoaksmere.com