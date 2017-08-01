All to benefit from Diss Cyclathon fundraising

Local cyclists, Diss residents and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) are all to benefit from money raised from Diss Cyclathon.

The EAAA will receive £6,700, £3,000 will be donated to community events in Diss such as the carnival, and £4,000 set aside for local cycling clubs in the area.

Neil Collins, organiser of the Nine Town Sportive at Diss Cyclathon, said “We’re delighted to support East Anglian Air Ambulance for a second year at Diss Cyclathon and are thrilled that we’ve been able to raise £6700 this year for such a worthwhile cause.