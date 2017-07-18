All change at Diss and District Rotary Club – and high praise for history-making Heather

Diss and District Rotary club has welcomed a familiar face back as its president – with the person he is replacing making history at the group.

Clive Sinfield, previously president in 1995/96, will take on the role once again for the upcoming year, replacing the outgoing Heather Babb. Mr Sinfield praised her for handing over the club in good shape with a growing number of members, and drew attention to her hard work, in particular to international work including four trips to India as part of the End Polio Now immunisation programme.

She was presented with a Paul Harris Fellowship, the highest award a Rotarian can receive, to mark her outstanding service to the club – becoming the first female member to receive it.

“I cannot believe that I have been given this award and feel very humble and grateful to my fellow Rotarians who have honoured me in this way,” she said.

“I have had a fabulous year and wish President Clive a most successful and enjoyable year.”