All aboard! Harleston man’s mission to end bus woes

For some, social media is for posting, liking, tweeting ... and videos of cats. But, for one man in Harleston, it could be the answer to the town’s bus troubles.

Andrew Newby, an ex-multimedia journalist living in the town, has decided to launch a Facebook page to help people catching buses and promote service updates.

The idea occurred to me as I saw buses in the area were not as full as they could be Andrew Newby

He said: “I would like to start a bus users’ group in Harleston. Its aim would be to encourage people to use their local bus services and to campaign for the continuation and improvement of existing timetables.

“The idea occurred to me as I saw buses in the area were not as full as they could be.”

Harleston has regular daily bus services to Norwich and Diss, and other destinations like Long Stratton, Bungay, Beccles and Great Yarmouth, and there are also daily journeys to and from London.

“The buses are seldom full, which makes it hard to call for additional services,” said Mr Newby.

“The group would help to promote bus travel in the area and perhaps make people consider buses rather than travelling by car.”

Mr Newby sees real potential for Harleston’s bus services. He added: “Harleston people could make much more use of buses.

“More people from nearby villages or further afield could be encouraged to catch the bus to Harleston and help reduce traffic congestion and pollution.”

Mr Newby is looking for help to create the Facebook group. If you are interested, contact him via email at andrewnewby1@gmail.com.