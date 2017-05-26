Air ambulance paramedic to stage charity fundraiser in Eye in memory of two friends

A critical care paramedic is set to host a family event in Eye tomorrow to raise money for charity, as well as honour the memories of two friends.

Organised in support of the East Anglian Air Ambulance by paramedic Jemma Varela and her friend Ben Boyce, the event will pay tribute to Ben’s brother Alistair, who lost his life in a road traffic collision 20 years ago, and their friend Kevin, who died as a result of an industrial accident.

Mr Boyce said: “We wanted to host an event to commemorate what would have been Alistair’s 40th birthday and this seemed like a fitting tribute to his memory.

“We understand the importance of the charity and the work it does as it also helped me last year after a chainsaw accident.

“They really do make a real difference, and any funds we can raise to help keep them in the sky is definitely worth it.”

Taking place at the Queen’s Head in Eye from noon, the event will feature a range of family activities, including a bucking bronco, bouncy castle and various rides, plus live music by Vex and Weirdy Beardy, and a hog roast and barbecue.

Ms Varela added: “This is going to be a fantastic, fun day out for the whole family, so please do come along and see us and raise money for a great cause in the process.

“People often see paramedics as heroes but actually the people who donate funds are the real heroes. Without them, I wouldn’t be able to do my job.”

The event is free to enter. For further information, contact Fran Davey on 01473 745007. To find out more about the work of the air ambulance, go online at www.eaaa.org.uk.