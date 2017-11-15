Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Attleborough

A man in his thirties was assisted by the East Anglian Air Ambulance on Friday after suffering from a medical emergency in Attleborough.
Pilots Chris Sherriff and Andy Wray landed the Anglia One helicopter in a field adjacent to the scene.
The man was given pain relief and had an injury splinted before he was taken by road ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.
More to follow.
