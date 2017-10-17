Agreement reached in plans to provide Long Stratton with ultrafast fibre broadband

Long Stratton is one step closer to accessing ultrafast fibre broadband thanks to a collaboration between Openreach, the developers, the Parish Council and a local MP.

With the South Norfolk village set to grow by 1,800 homes, incorporate a bypass, new commercial land and a new primary school, an agreement between Openreach, developer Norfolk Homes and promoters Norfolk Land will see Fibre To The Premises (FTTP) provided to all new developments in the village – including houses not built by Norfolk Homes.

Long Stratton has huge potential and this agreement puts us one step closer to realising that potential Norfolk Land director, Terry Harper

The agreement was made through the How Should Norfolk Grow? initiative.

Member of Parliament for South Norfolk, Richard Bacon, said: “These first-class digital connections will open up new opportunities for Long Stratton and could make the village a digital hub for South Norfolk.

“Openreach have pulled out all the stops to make this project happen, working with Norfolk Homes and Norfolk Land to craft a ground-breaking agreement that ensures all new residents and businesses will benefit from these services.”

Kim Mears, Openreach managing director for infrastructure delivery, added: “This agreement, which is the first of its kind in Norfolk, will give Long Stratton’s new homes and businesses access to the fastest broadband speeds in the UK from a choice of competing suppliers over our network.

“Being included in the planning process at an early stage is always key when building the best digital infrastructure.”

Norfolk Land director, Terry Harper, said: “Norfolk Land recognises the importance of strong digital connections to homes, schools and businesses, and we are delighted to work with Openreach, whose positive, can-do approach was a revelation.

“Long Stratton has huge potential and this agreement puts us one step closer to realising that potential.”

The agreement promises key infrastructure is put in place to underpin the Long Stratton Neighbourhood Plan, currently being drawn up by the parish council.

Chairman of the Long Stratton Neighbourhood Plan Committee, Councillor Kevin Worsley, said: “This is great news for Long Stratton and will help make the village a much sought-after location for business, education and leisure.”

County Councillor for Long Stratton, Alison Thomas, believed the broadband infrastructure an “essential part of modern living” and the agreement complemented Norfolk County Council’s work on improving the county’s broadband.