Aerial shots show off Long Stratton’s new 3G pitch set to open next week

Long Stratton’s new floodlit 3G football pitch will be officially opened on Thursday at 2pm.

It will see the old playing fields, prone to waterlogging, replaced with a new facilty at the leisure centre which can be used throughout the year in all types of weather.

The new pitch at Long Stratton. ANL-170501-165807001

It was made possible thanks to a £216,598 grant from the Premier League & The FA Facilities Fund, which is delivered by the Football Foundation, in addition to £211k committed by South Norfolk Council and £25k by Long Stratton High School.