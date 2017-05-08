Advice sessions for charities and voluntary groups coming to Long Stratton

A free drop-in information and advice event aimed at local voluntary and charitable groups is being held at Long Stratton Library next Thursday.

Community development officers from independent charity Community Action Norfolk (CAN) will be on hand to offer one-to-one advice and guidance for voluntary organisations across South Norfolk.

They will provide support in accessing funding, planning projects and resolving governance and legal issues.

Jon Clemo, chief executive of CAN, said: “There are 2,800 registered charities based and operating in Norfolk as a whole, with at least 3,000 ‘under the radar’ community associations active.

“We work closely with many groups each year, helping them find funding, develop projects, deliver client services and providing skills training.”

It runs 10am to 1pm. To find out more, call 01362 698216.