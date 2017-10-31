Advice offered after nearly 20 thefts or attempted thefts from vans in Suffolk – including in Fressingfield and Framlingham

Suffolk Police has issued a warning and crime prevention advice after nearly 20 thefts or attempted thefts of power tools from vans in the county.

In October self-employed carpenter and joiner Craig Smith of Stradbroke issued a vigilance call in the Diss Express after £5,000 worth of tools were taken from his van during an overnight theft.

And Suffolk Police say there has been 19 thefts or attempted thefts in the space of just eight days across towns and villages – between Monday, October 23 and Tuesday. It includes one incident in Fressingfield, in Victoria Terrace, and in College Road and De Vere Close, Framlingham.

It has prompted the police to appeal for witnesses –and are advising van owners to increase their vehicle security.

A spokesman said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity or suspicious vehicles in these areas over the past week. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

“If you are offered tools in suspicious circumstances, please do not buy them and let police know immediately via 101. You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Security advice has also been issued by the police.

n Always lock doors and shut windows, physically checking van doors are locked

n Do not leave any items on display

n Park in a garage or secure area where possible

n Park with the doors against a wall

n If you park on your driveway, consider installing motion-activated CCTV

n Be particularly aware when unloading

n Remove tools from the van if possible

n Register tools for free at www.immobolise.com

n Mark all tools, with a forensic marking solution if possible

n Setting an alarm or immobiliser

n Consider upgrading locks