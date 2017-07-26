‘Advanced’ rating for Norfolk and Waveney’s Sustainability and Transformation Plan

Norfolk and Waveney’s Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) has been rated as ‘advanced’ in a new national assessment of its progress.

It was awarded by NHS Improvement following an assessment of three broad areas – hospital performance, patient-focused change and transformation.

And it means it qualifies its health and social care system for capital funding, which is set to be used to fund mental health beds in West Norfolk.

Patricia Hewitt, Norfolk and Waveney STP chair, said: “I am very pleased that the good progress we have made has been recognised nationally. This is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of NHS and social care staff in Norfolk and Waveney as well as our STP Executive team, so ably led by Wendy Thomson.

“Of course, there is much more to be done, including engaging with the communities we serve, listening to their views and involving more local people as we develop our plans.

“I look forward to working with all our partners across health and social care, and in the third sector, to bring real benefits for everyone living in Norfolk and Waveney.”

Dr Wendy Thomson, managing director of Norfolk County Council who is the executive lead for the Norfolk and Waveney STP, added: “We are pleased that this initial review has given a positive endorsement of our plans for health and care services.

“It shows that the work which we are doing to give people high quality services which support more people to live independently at home is built on solid foundations.

“The assessment should give the people of Norfolk and Waveney confidence that the services they receive will continue to improve – especially within cancer care and mental health.

“This comes alongside the news announced on Wednesday that our system has been allocated additional funding for mental health beds in West Norfolk, a priority for the STP.”

The plan consists of many members, including NHS South Norfolk CCG, and Norfolk and Suffolk County Councils.