Activities and games for pampered dogs as new canine creche finds a home in Eye

Ever wanted to escape your pooch for a few hours? Well, Diamond Dogs Canine Creche Ltd in Eye has you covered.

Graeme Cowey, managing director of Diamond Dogs Canine Creche Ltd, decided to study a management course in Sterling, Scotland after stumbling across the idea of canine creches.

Diamond Dogs Canine Creche Ltd, Yaxley, Eye Airfield, Eye

He gained a qualification in day care management and started the canine creche.

“Finding a location was our biggest stumbling block” explains Graeme, “we would find either a perfect building in the wrong location or the wrong building in the perfect location. But, in Eye we have found the perfect building with an awful lot of dog owners in the area.”

Graeme held open days for the canine creche on June 16 and 17.

“We have had lots of positive feedback from the open days and I’ve found that there are dog owners who are aware of canine creches and others who hadn’t heard of them.

We organise games and activities and like to make the dogs feel pampered... Graeme Cowey

“We probably had 40 people visit the open day on Friday and 50 plus on Saturday. People were blown away by the place.”

Asked about who will use the canine creche, he added: “It’s not a niche market. Young and old can use the canine creche if they have things to do such as go to the gym, this is perfect place for their dog to socialise.

“We organise games and activities and like to make the dogs feel pampered and looked after, but always make sure they are controlled. We have a good manner policy.”

When asked about future expansion, Graeme added: “We may open a grooming salon or shop in the future.”

Diamond Dogs Canine Creche Ltd, Yaxley, Eye Airfield, Eye

For more information on Diamond Doggy Canine Creche, call 01379788684.