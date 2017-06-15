A thousand riders expected as town gears up for second cyclathon

As many as 1,000 cyclists are expected to descend on Diss later this month as event organisers aim to build on the big success of last year’s inaugural cyclathon.

More than 500 riders are thought to have taken part in the first Diss Cyclathon in June, which raised funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

This year’s event on Sunday, June 25, will once again raise funds for the EAAA. There is the option of riding 250 or 100 miles, and Scole’s Duncan Slater, the first double-leg amputee to reach the South Pole and complete the Marathon des Sables, will be riding the Nine Town Sportive, organised by Diss Cycling Club.

The deadline to sign up online is fast approaching – entries must be received by Friday, June 16 – or people can pay an additional £5 and take part on the day.

Neil Collins, one of the organisers, said: “So many people have been inspired by what Duncan has achieved and it’s great that he’s riding this year’s Nine Town Sportive.

“We’re expecting around 1,000 riders at the event, which showcases some of the best cycling and market towns in Norfolk and Suffolk.”

It will bring three keen cyclists full circle.

In Memory Lane back in March, news cuttings submitted by reader Roella Trudgill were shared on the Diss Secondary Modern Facebook page of three pupils, Malcolm Chambers, Robin Briscoe and Graham Trudgill.

Now, 50 years on from the trio’s last big day of cycling as students, the three will reunite to take part in the event.

Elsewhere on the day, there will be the chance to have a try at cycling with five, 10 and 15-mile family-friendly rides, which cost £6. Children under 13 ride free. These can be booked online via the Diss Corn Hall website.

In Diss Park, there will be food and drink on offer from the likes of The Jolly Porter/Hoxne Brewery, Harris’s Hog Roast, Sweet Sunrise Crepes, and Vette’s Veggie Van, while a barbecue will be supplied by The Pavilion Cafe. Live music will be played from noon onwards.

Children’s activities will be on offer, too, with art workshops from Play, Make, Create, while Imps will be bringing some art and play activities for children of all ages. Professor Phillips’ award-winning Punch and Judy Show will be performing at 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm.

There will be trade stalls from the EAAA, Oxfam, free blood pressure testing, and massages available to relieve rider’s tired legs.

To sign up, go to www.tourdebroads.com/product/nine-town-sportive. For more and a map, visit https://issuu.com/disstownteam/docs/cyclathon_programme_digital