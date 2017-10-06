A refreshing change for the A11 southbound? Starbucks may find a new home near Attleborough

Commuters with a thirst for a Pumpkin Spice Latte can rejoice... a drive-through Starbucks looks destined for the A11 near Attleborough.

The coffee shop giant may take over the site of the former Mr D’s Diner on the A11 Southbound.

Planning permission has been given by Breckland Council to retain the existing restaurant and build a drive-through.

The proposal includes a new access road, car park, bin store, lighting and associated development.

The plan’s design and access statement says the current site will house a drive-through coffee shop, with associated parking and a drive-through lane on vacant ground next to the BP petrol filling station and adjoining M&S shop.

The new drive-through will result from a conversion of the original two-storey diner building.

While not explicitly mentioned, Starbucks’ “standard signage” is mentioned in the statement.

Besthorpe Parish Council said it had no opposition to the development.

The Diss Express has asked Starbucks to confirm the development, but has not recieved a reply so far.