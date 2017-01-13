A new leaf for Express’s Page

Diss Express content editor Luke Page is to leave his role at the end of next week having spent more than nine years at the title.

He joined as a rookie reporter in 2007, covering south Norfolk stories, before being promoted to assistant editor, acting editor and then finally editor of the paper in 2014.

In a newsroom reorganisation, Luke was made content editor of the Diss Express, as well as two of its sister titles, the Newmarket Journal and Suffolk Free Press, in 2015.

He said: “When I first set foot inside the newsroom, then in my early 20s, I would never have imagined that I would then become acting editor before the age of 30.

“It was a source of great pride for me to be at the helm of this well-respected title during its 150th anniversary, back in 2014.”

Luke added: “It will be business as usual at the Diss Express and there is real optimism around about the approach new owner Iliffe Media is set to take with the title.

“I want to thank the many people in the community that have and continue to support the Diss Express, firstly by buying their copies and reading our website, but also simply by telling us what’s going on. We really would not be able to function without the help of our community.”

A replacement for Luke will be announced in due course.