‘A heart as big as his front’ - tribute to Harleston dad after fatal car crash

A Norfolk father-of-three was honoured by his family this week as a man with a “heart as big as his front and loved by everyone who met him”, after he died in a car crash on Saturday night.

Tributes have been paid to Rik Newton, from Harleston, who died following a collision on B1134 The Street in Starston at about 9.30pm, after his silver Peugeot 206, travelling towards Pulham St Mary, left the road and overturned.

An online donations page set up by a family friend on Sunday to support Mr Newton’s partner and children has raised £6,400 as of Thursday morning – well over the initial target of £3,000.

His family said they were “overwhelmed by the love and words of kindness” they had received this week, adding that it “shows how loved he was”.

Mr Newton’s sister Carly wrote on Facebook: “What can we say. We are broken.

“As soon as he walked in a room you could feel his presence and he would light it up with his humour.

“A cheeky chap whose beautiful smile was so contagious. No matter how angry you were at him, he could always make you smile. He had so much love to give and would help anyone if they needed it. He put everyone else first.

“Our live’s will forever have a massive Rik shaped hole a nuclear bomb couldn’t fill.”

She thanked the emergency services for their efforts and said the family would be sharing details of the funeral later.

Mr Newton, who was in his 30s, had been employed as a scaffolder in Diss. He is survived by his partner Hannah and three sons Harvey, Rudi and Iggy.

The donations page is at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Rik-Newton

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.