A ‘good’ result for Norfolk’s and Suffolk’s police forces from recent inspections

Police forces across the Diss Express area have been rated as good in recent inspections.

Both Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies were rated by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

Norfolk Chief Constable Simon Bailey

Norfolk Constabulary was found to be a ‘good’ force with “impressive” working arrangements in the contact and control room and with its partner agencies, the report said. It was judged as ‘outstanding’ in how well it understands current demand.

The inspection covered how the force understands demand, how it uses resources and how well the force is planning for the future.

The report highlighted effective processes in the force’s contact and control room managing to prioritise and filter demand, and acknowledged enhanced partnership working with local councils, health services, the fire service and voluntarily groups.

The report recommended the force build on good work carried out to identify leadership capabilities in police officers, but for police staff.

This report is extremely gratifying, given the current financial challenges and levels of demand currently faced by the force... Simon Bailey

Chief constable, Simon Bailey, said: “This report is extremely gratifying, given the current financial challenges and levels of demand currently faced by the force. The findings are a reflection of the outstanding work and dedication of officers and staff who work tirelessly to keep the public of Norfolk safe”.

Suffolk Constabulary was also rated as ‘good’ at keeping people safe and reducing crime.

Inspectors gave the rating in terms of understanding of the force current and future demand for its services.

The report said the force has a good understanding of more complex and hidden demands and it has impressive joint practices with other police forces and external organisations to help save money and improve the service it provides.

Deputy chief constable, Steve Jupp, said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank officers and staff for all their ongoing hard work in achieving these constantly good grades. This report builds on the previous ‘good’ ratings.”