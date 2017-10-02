A free day of activities and entertainment for Silver Sunday at The Pennoyer Centre

Older people will have the chance to shine as The Pennoyer Centre will be celebrating Silver Sunday.

The centre in Pulham St Mary will be participating in the national celebration of older people and their contribution to their local communities on October 8.

Pennoyer’s will be offering a free day of taster activities – after South Norfolk Council supplied a grant of £200 to enable the event.

Activities will include a floral demonstration, mini-quiz, pilates, lunch, Musical Entertainment from Harleston U3A Ukulele Orchestra, and a visit from Bailey the dog from PetsAsTherapy.

Kath Jones, Pennoyer’s Volunteer and the day’s coordinator, said: “Many older people may experience loneliness therefore Silver Sunday is an opportunity to bring everyone together for a day of fun and happiness.”

Anne Cleveland, Pennoyers’s chair of trustees, added: “As a registered charity working to support to the community in the Pulhams and surrounding villages we know only too well the enormous contribution made by older people that often goes unsung.”

To book or arrange free transport if require, call 01379 676660.