£1m winning Lottery ticket bought in the Waveney District still unclaimed – are you sitting on a fortune?

The National Lottery is hunting for a Lotto Millionaire Raffle winner who purchased their winning ticket in the Waveney District – but is yet to claim their prize.

Every week the Lotto Millionaire Raffle guarantees to create two millionaires – one on Wednesdays and another on Saturdays – but the winner from the draw on Wednesday, April 26 of this year has still not cashed in their ticket.

For every Lotto line played, players automatically receive a Lotto Millionaire Raffle code printed on their ticket.

The winning code from April 26 was AQUA 5599 5162. The ticket holder has until October 23, 2017, to claim their prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings – this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a Lotto ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa – someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune.

“We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0845 912 5000 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.